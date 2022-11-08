KE (NYSE:BEKE) Trading Down 7%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) traded down 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $10.72. 93,902 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,726,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on BEKE shares. Barclays increased their target price on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Get KE alerts:

KE Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of -2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KE

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. KE had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,479 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in KE by 21.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,617,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,186,000 after buying an additional 2,715,856 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of KE by 360.2% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,440,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,254,000 after buying an additional 10,519,869 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its stake in shares of KE by 33.3% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,999,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,629,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,614 shares in the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.