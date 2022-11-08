KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
NYSE KB traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $34.40. 176,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average is $38.42. KB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $55.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.89.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.
