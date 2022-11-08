KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE KB traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $34.40. 176,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average is $38.42. KB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $55.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.89.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Financial Group

About KB Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $355,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $425,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 151,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 59.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

