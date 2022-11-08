Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) CEO Richard A. Paulson Sells 3,493 Shares

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 3,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $15,858.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.35. 2,156,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,131. The firm has a market cap of $434.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of -0.13. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $440,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,621,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,431,000 after buying an additional 151,081 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KPTI shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

