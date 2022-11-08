JUST (JST) Price Tops $0.0251 on Exchanges

JUST (JST) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One JUST token can now be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. JUST has a total market capitalization of $223.40 million and $44.39 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003312 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.89 or 0.00567982 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,346.32 or 0.29512592 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000342 BTC.
About JUST
JUST launched on May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. JUST’s official website is just.network/#.
JUST Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
