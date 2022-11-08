JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €12.10 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.10 ($12.10) price objective on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DEC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($18.00) price objective on JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays set a €15.75 ($15.75) price objective on JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.40 ($15.40) price objective on JCDecaux in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.90 ($16.90) price objective on JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

JCDecaux Stock Up 3.7 %

EPA DEC opened at €15.30 ($15.30) on Friday. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of €27.02 ($27.02) and a 1-year high of €36.90 ($36.90). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of €15.53.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

