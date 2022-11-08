Joystick One Day Volume Reaches $96,432.00 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Joystick token can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00003209 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Joystick has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Joystick has a market cap of $118.98 million and $96,432.00 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,539.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00008454 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007445 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00043822 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00041970 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004531 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022839 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00234858 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.59128241 USD and is down -3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $128,808.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

