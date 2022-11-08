Joules Group (LON:JOUL) Stock Price Down 23.5%

Shares of Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL – Get Rating) fell 23.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.20 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 10.48 ($0.12). 8,986,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 420% from the average session volume of 1,727,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.70 ($0.16).

Joules Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.02, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of £11.75 million and a PE ratio of 524.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 28.93.

About Joules Group

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, including watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

