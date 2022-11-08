Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 205 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,690,000 after buying an additional 118,649 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,430,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,332,000 after acquiring an additional 117,040 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17,268.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,873,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,359 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 79.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 900,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,626,000 after purchasing an additional 397,986 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 767,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,107,000 after purchasing an additional 96,866 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $127.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.56.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

