Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 1,387 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $381.53 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.04.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

