Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Raised to $66.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.43.

JCI stock opened at $64.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average of $53.37. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,558,000 after buying an additional 2,523,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,426,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,620,000 after purchasing an additional 825,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,175,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,118,000 after purchasing an additional 820,214 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941,674 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,378,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,780 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

