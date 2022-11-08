John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 298 shares.The stock last traded at $42.34 and had previously closed at $41.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered John Wiley & Sons from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average is $47.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $487.57 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 18.61%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.48%.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

