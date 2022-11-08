JOE (JOE) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.71 Million

JOE (JOE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. During the last week, JOE has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. JOE has a market cap of $72.07 million and $2.71 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001076 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About JOE

JOE launched on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

