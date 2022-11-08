JasmyCoin Trading 21.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. JasmyCoin has a total market cap of $130.50 million and approximately $123.62 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JasmyCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003273 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.15 or 0.00550277 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,320.65 or 0.28663044 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000335 BTC.
JasmyCoin Token Profile
JasmyCoin launched on April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,800,000,000 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official website is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.
JasmyCoin Token Trading
