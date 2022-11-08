Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Down to $17.01

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.01, but opened at $16.33. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.33, with a volume of 11 shares traded.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 809.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 7,686 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

