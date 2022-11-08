Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Down to $17.01

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.01, but opened at $16.33. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.33, with a volume of 11 shares traded.
Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95.
Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 809.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics
Janux Therapeutics Company Profile
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
