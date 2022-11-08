Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Price Target Lowered to C$45.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Jamieson Wellness to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Jamieson Wellness Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JWLLF opened at $24.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.34. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $39.00.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.