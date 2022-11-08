James R. Burke Sells 7,000 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Stock

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) Director James R. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $86,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at $165,568.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:SOI traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $12.32. 348,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,480. The stock has a market cap of $573.78 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.48. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 49.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 237,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 356,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 124,324 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 28.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 17.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 264,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 39,920 shares in the last quarter. 59.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

