James R. Burke Sells 7,000 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Stock

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) Director James R. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $86,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at $165,568.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE:SOI traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $12.32. 348,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,480. The stock has a market cap of $573.78 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.48. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22.
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.00%.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.
About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.
