Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Up 7.3%

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $3.22. Approximately 622 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 24,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Itaú Corpbanca Trading Up 7.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.13.
Institutional Trading of Itaú Corpbanca
Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile
Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Itaú Corpbanca (ITCB)
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.