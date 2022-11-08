Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Up 7.3%

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $3.22. Approximately 622 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 24,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Itaú Corpbanca Trading Up 7.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.13.

Institutional Trading of Itaú Corpbanca

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Itaú Corpbanca stock. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,668 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,076 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC owned 0.08% of Itaú Corpbanca worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.

