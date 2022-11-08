Islay Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,077,000 after buying an additional 630,830 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,839,000 after buying an additional 294,602 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 289.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,107,000 after buying an additional 159,388 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $15,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WSM shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.81.

WSM opened at $123.47 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.87.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

