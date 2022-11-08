Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 13,240 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Islay Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,240 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 662,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after buying an additional 69,552 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 83.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 21,623 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 68.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 15,510 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 58,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the period.

PHB stock opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.23.

