Islay Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,013 Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,603,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,718,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 109,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 63,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,067,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,335,000 after acquiring an additional 369,570 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SONO opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.92. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $35.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.47.

SONO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Sonos to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

