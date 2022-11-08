iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.16% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $8,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $214,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $109.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.72. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $144.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

