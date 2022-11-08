iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Raised by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 481.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,185 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,793,000 after buying an additional 7,610,709 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,488,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,652 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $685,157,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,013,000 after buying an additional 3,373,834 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.02. 126,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,099. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.47. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

