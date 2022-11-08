iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,221 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $385.75. 123,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,495,659. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $380.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.04. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

