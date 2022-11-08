iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,168,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,322,000 after buying an additional 497,575 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,660,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,305,000 after purchasing an additional 275,476 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,391,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,599,000 after purchasing an additional 285,116 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,549,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,856,000 after purchasing an additional 666,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,149 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $2.99 on Tuesday, reaching $212.14. The stock had a trading volume of 23,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,922. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $267.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.92.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

