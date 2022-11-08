iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,171 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS VLUE traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.72. 325,198 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.46.

