iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Acquired by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,799,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,156,000 after purchasing an additional 944,026 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,674,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,835,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $16,512,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 674,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,873,000 after purchasing an additional 366,320 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.62. 2,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,091. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.18. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $40.48.

