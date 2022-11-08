iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710,521 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,825 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $411,326,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,115,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,554,000 after purchasing an additional 292,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,698 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.05. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $52.14.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

