iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Holdings Lowered by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,595 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,218,417,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,983.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,060,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,071,000 after buying an additional 2,913,427 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,808,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,686 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 190.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,219,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

EWC traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $34.01. 59,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,884,082. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.40. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

