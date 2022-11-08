iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2,976.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,428 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $19,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.50. The company had a trading volume of 89,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,584,611. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $115.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.81 and its 200 day moving average is $100.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

