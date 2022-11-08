iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Purchased by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $6,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,525,000 after acquiring an additional 23,783 shares in the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 932.7% during the first quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 266,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 240,739 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 209,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 144,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $105.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.93. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $118.52.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

