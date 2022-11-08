IPG Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 57.8% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.60. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $43.52.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

