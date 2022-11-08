IPG Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 332.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,305 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,883,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,954 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 23,355,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,332,000 after acquiring an additional 204,443 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,946,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,835,000 after acquiring an additional 414,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,059,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,405,000 after acquiring an additional 139,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,805,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,965,000 after acquiring an additional 227,315 shares during the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.65) to €6.60 ($6.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.20) to €6.50 ($6.50) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.20) to €5.50 ($5.50) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.30 ($5.30) to €5.80 ($5.80) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.1168 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 18.10%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

