Investors Buy Large Volume of Amazon.com Put Options (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,335,415 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 41% compared to the average volume of 949,746 put options.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.91.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.11. 2,777,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,776,224. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $88.04 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $919.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.61, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

