Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,303 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 58,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,175,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $272.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,658,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,134,560. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $280.55 and a 200-day moving average of $295.16. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

