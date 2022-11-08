Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,719,312,000 after buying an additional 74,380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after buying an additional 3,146,789 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,808,003,000 after purchasing an additional 127,231 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $814,624,000 after acquiring an additional 78,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,057,000 after acquiring an additional 195,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $267.59 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.16.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.