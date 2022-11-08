Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of INUV opened at $0.37 on Friday. Inuvo has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $43.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 26.67% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter.
Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.
