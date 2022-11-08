inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

inTEST Stock Performance

Shares of INTT traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $8.92. 32,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,811. The firm has a market cap of $98.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42. inTEST has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.57 million for the quarter. inTEST had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.31%.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

