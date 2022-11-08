Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,648 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 438,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,596,000 after purchasing an additional 213,969 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after buying an additional 73,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16,184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MUB opened at $101.76 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $116.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.44 and a 200 day moving average of $105.61.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

