Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

EFAV opened at $59.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.84 and a 200 day moving average of $62.92. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

