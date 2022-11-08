Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Lowers Position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 509,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,661 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DMO. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth about $1,168,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 520.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 87,071 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 808.1% during the first quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 91,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 81,855 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 57.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 99,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 36,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DMO opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

