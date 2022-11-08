Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Invests $4.03 Million in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,034,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,961,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,096 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,604,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,834 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $18,291,000. Mason & Associates Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 382,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,605,000 after buying an additional 153,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $9,005,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IWX stock opened at $64.04 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $57.03 and a 52-week high of $71.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.54.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

