Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $6.25 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 132.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT opened at $315.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $325.84 and a 200-day moving average of $344.31. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

