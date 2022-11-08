Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Cuts Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $7,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 17,211 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 42,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,509,000.

HYD opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $62.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average of $52.91.

