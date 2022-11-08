Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) is Sapphire Ventures L.L.C.’s 4th Largest Position

Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,043,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687,977 shares during the period. Integral Ad Science comprises approximately 12.1% of Sapphire Ventures L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. owned about 3.25% of Integral Ad Science worth $50,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 702.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAS stock opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.55. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $29.68.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

