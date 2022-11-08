Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.07–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $332.00 million-$336.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.60 million. Intapp also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.04–$0.02 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Intapp from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intapp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Intapp Stock Performance

Intapp stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.21. 104,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,950. Intapp has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07.

Insider Transactions at Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 32.57% and a negative net margin of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $75.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $56,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 506,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,375,976.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $56,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 506,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,375,976.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $80,741.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,657.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,107 shares of company stock worth $407,195 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 19.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 23.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Stories

