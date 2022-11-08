Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.04–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.00 million-$81.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $77.96 million. Intapp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.07–$0.03 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTA shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intapp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Intapp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of INTA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.61. The stock had a trading volume of 49,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,030. Intapp has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $32.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.10.

Insider Transactions at Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 32.57% and a negative net margin of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $75.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michele Murgel sold 10,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $183,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,737.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 2,500 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $56,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 506,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,375,976.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 10,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $183,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,737.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,107 shares of company stock valued at $407,195. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intapp by 49.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after buying an additional 462,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intapp by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after acquiring an additional 144,766 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at $6,428,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intapp by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 33,138 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Intapp by 417.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 153,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 123,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Further Reading

