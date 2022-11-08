Insider Selling: NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) EVP Sells 9,783 Shares of Stock

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGNGet Rating) EVP Mitchell Waters sold 9,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $200,551.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,614.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

  • On Wednesday, October 26th, Mitchell Waters sold 3,889 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $77,780.00.

NASDAQ:NXGN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.20. 416,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,252. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.32 and a beta of 1.00. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.99.

A number of analysts have commented on NXGN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised NextGen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5,107.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 408,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 400,852 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 56.7% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 239,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 86,618 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

