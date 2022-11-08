Insider Selling: Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Major Shareholder Sells 90,000 Shares of Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICDGet Rating) major shareholder William Monroe sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $335,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,247,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,276.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, October 26th, William Monroe sold 57,500 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $219,075.00.
  • On Monday, October 17th, William Monroe sold 35,241 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $108,894.69.
  • On Friday, October 7th, William Monroe sold 105,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $363,300.00.
  • On Monday, September 12th, William Monroe sold 45,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $143,100.00.
  • On Friday, September 9th, William Monroe sold 105,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $325,500.00.
  • On Monday, August 29th, William Monroe sold 20,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $71,200.00.
  • On Tuesday, August 23rd, William Monroe sold 77,500 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $270,475.00.
  • On Thursday, August 25th, William Monroe sold 55,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $198,550.00.
  • On Thursday, August 11th, William Monroe sold 22,500 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $79,200.00.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ICD traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 256,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 5.09. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $7.40.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICDGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.31 million during the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 34.63% and a negative return on equity of 20.21%. Research analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter worth $409,000. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the first quarter valued at about $2,342,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 15.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 46,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 478.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 142,219 shares during the period. 31.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

