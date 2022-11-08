Insider Selling: Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Major Shareholder Sells 90,000 Shares of Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) major shareholder William Monroe sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $335,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,247,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,276.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 26th, William Monroe sold 57,500 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $219,075.00.

On Monday, October 17th, William Monroe sold 35,241 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $108,894.69.

On Friday, October 7th, William Monroe sold 105,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $363,300.00.

On Monday, September 12th, William Monroe sold 45,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $143,100.00.

On Friday, September 9th, William Monroe sold 105,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $325,500.00.

On Monday, August 29th, William Monroe sold 20,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $71,200.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, William Monroe sold 77,500 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $270,475.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, William Monroe sold 55,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $198,550.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, William Monroe sold 22,500 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $79,200.00.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ICD traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 256,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 5.09. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $7.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Independence Contract Drilling ( NYSE:ICD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.31 million during the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 34.63% and a negative return on equity of 20.21%. Research analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter worth $409,000. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the first quarter valued at about $2,342,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 15.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 46,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 478.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 142,219 shares during the period. 31.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile



Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

