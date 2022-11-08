Insider Selling: Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) VP Sells 9,749 Shares of Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBANP traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 67,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,633. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $26.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 1st will be issued a $0.2813 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Huntington Bancshares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ( NASDAQ:HBANP Get Rating ) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.