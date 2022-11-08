Insider Selling: Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) VP Sells 9,749 Shares of Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ HBANP traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 67,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,633. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $26.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91.
Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 1st will be issued a $0.2813 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
About Huntington Bancshares
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).
