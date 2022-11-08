Insider Selling: Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) SVP Sells 37,419 Shares of Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Hess Stock Performance
Shares of HES stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,009. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.88. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $68.32 and a 52-week high of $149.42. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.66.
Hess Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Hess from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.77.
About Hess
Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.
