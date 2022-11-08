Insider Selling: Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) SVP Sells 37,419 Shares of Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,009. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.88. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $68.32 and a 52-week high of $149.42. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 5.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 16,860.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 155.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 13,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Hess from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.77.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.